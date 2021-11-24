Clare County Council confirm Christmas lights ceremony to go online

Clare County Council has confirmed that the official switching on of the Christmas lights in Ennis, due to take place on Friday, November 26, will now take place as a virtual event.

This decision has been taken by Clare County Council based on current public health advice and in view of anticipated numbers of up to 6,000 people attending the event.

"This was a difficult decision and Clare County Council appreciates there will be disappointment for those involved" a statement read.

"Other planned events in the Christmas in Ennis programme, including the Christmas Village, Cadbury Postal Service and Retro Drive-In Movies, are expected to go ahead. However, we strongly advise that members of the public monitor all media platforms for updates in relation to the planned programme of events.

Although the traditional switching-on event will not take place this year, the streets of Ennis will be lit up for the festive season ahead, as happens every year.

Please remember to visit Ennis to shop local and support local, and help to sustain employment within the local community." it continued