Passenger taken to hospital after flight diverts to Shannon Airport

AN UNWELL passenger was taken to University Hospital Limerick after a plane was diverted to Shannon Airport on Saturday evening.
A Turkish Airlines flight was en route from Istanbul to John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York when a medical emergency was declared on board.
According to Clare FM, the crew changed course while over the Atlantic and diverted to Shannon. Ambulance personnel awaited the ill passenger. The nature of his or her condition is not known.
They were then transferred to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Sixty one patients were on trolleys in UHL on Friday - the highest in the country - according to the INMO.
The flight left Shannon for its destination on Saturday evening.
