Clare family could win once in a lifetime trip to Lapland

CLARE families are in with a chance to meet Santa at his North Pole home this coming Christmas.

A special seasonal flight to the Arctic Circle will lift off this December from Shannon Airport.

To celebrate the airport is launching a special competition for a fairy-tale trip for a lucky family on Thursday, December 2, to Santa’s home in Lapland over 4,000 km away.

The fun filled prize for a family of two adults and two children includes a trip to Santa’s official residence and a private meeting with the man himself.

“We are delighted that passengers from Shannon will have the opportunity to enjoy a magical visit to Lapland.

“It will be a really special trip. I expect the excitement and atmosphere on departure day will be palpable and, no doubt, a thousand stories told on return and a thousand memories made,” said Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group.

She added that Lapland contains the last remaining expanse of wilderness in northern Europe, including a coastline, forests, mountains and rivers.

In winter this becomes a wonderland of snow where visitors get to enjoy the fun of snowmobile adventures, toboggans and sleigh rides.

The lucky family will fly from Shannon to the Santa Claus Village in the North Pole. On arrival at Santa’s official Rovaniemi airport, , the winning family will be met by elves who will guide them through their stay in Finland.

The family will be whisked along through snow covered trees under the magical lights of the arctic and get to meet Santa’s Reindeer who are getting ready for their busy flight at Christmas.

Snow mobiles, husky and reindeer rides, tobogganing, Elf School and much more are included in the prize.

Shannon Airport has teamed up with Santa and his elves for the competition which closes at 5.00pm on Thursday, November 25. The winner will be announced that evening.

Online entry forms are available on the Shannon Airport website from November 17, 2021.

Shannon Airport have installed the first Rudolph Red Nose Radar to ensure all entries are beamed straight up to the North Pole for Santa’s consideration.

To win all you need to do is fill in the competition form and say why you would like to win and what you would like for Christmas.