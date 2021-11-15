SLIDESHOW: Ballyea secure third Clare Senior hurling title in six seasons

Ballyea secured their third Clare Senior hurling title in six seasons with a narrow one-point win over Inagh-Kilnamona in Cusack Park yesterday. See all the best pictures from the day here.
Ballyea: Barry Coote; Peter Casey, Paul Flanagan, Cian Meaney; James Murphy (0-01), Jack Browne, Brandon O’Connell; Gary Brennan (0-02), Stan Lineen; Cathal O’Connor (0-02), Pearse Lillis, Cillian Brennan; Aaron Griffin (0-01), Niall Deasy (1-09, 1-00 Pen, 0-07f, 0-02 ’65), Mossy Gavin
Subs: Morgan Garry (0-01) for C. Brennan (44), Martin O’Leary (0-01) for Gavin (51), Ryan Griffin for Lineen (56), Aonghus Keane for A. Griffin (57)
Inagh-Kilnamona: Patrick Kelly (0-001, 0-01f); Colin Shannon, Keith White, Cathal McConigley; Kevin Hehir, Jason McCarthy (0-01), David Fitzgerald (0-02); Darren Cullinan, Conner Hegarty (0-01); Seamus Foudy, David Mescall (0-01), Niall Mullins (0-01); Cian McInerney, Aidan McCarthy (1-07, 0-04f, 0-01’65), Josh Guyler (0-02)
Subs: Gerry Coote for McInerney (HT), Shane McInerney for Coote (52), Conor Tierney for Mescall (54), Evan McNamara for Guyler (58)
Referee: Johnny Healy (Smith O’Brien’s)
Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe debated with Limerick TD Richard O' Donoghue over the Finance Bill in the Dáil on Wednesday, November 3.
