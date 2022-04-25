Search

25 Apr 2022

Irish Open set for return to The K Club

Irish Open set for return to The K Club

The Horizon Irish Open will return to The K Club in 2023, 2025 and 2027. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

25 Apr 2022 4:51 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The Horizon Irish Open will return to The K Club in 2023, 2025 and 2027 as part of a long-term deal with the DP World Tour.

It will be the first time since 2016 that the Irish Open will be played on the County Kildare course since 2016 when Rory McIlroy won the competition.

The 2006 Ryder Cup venue will also play host to the Irish Challenge in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour's Deputy CEO, Ryder Cup Director and Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We share a special connection with The K Club through their hosting of the 2006 Ryder Cup, and we thank them for their commitment to the development of Irish golf through this long-term deal with both the D World Tour and Challenge Tour.

"This news, along with the announcement earlier in the year of Horizon as title sponsors of the Irish Open until at least 2027, underlines the strength of our sport in Ireland, as we build towards the return of the Ryder Cup to Irish shores for its centenary edition in five years' time at Adare Manor.”

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers said: "Ireland has a rich tradition in producing world-class golfing talent and I am particularly delighted to see so many Irish golfers in the field for the 2022 tournament.

"The K Club will be the perfect host for the spectators present and for an international audience, following play from around the world."

The 2022 Horizon Irish Open will take place from June 30 to July 3 at Mount Juliet, County Kilkenny.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media