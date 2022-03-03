Search

03 Mar 2022

Course set-up at Arnold Palmer Invitational 'a departure' from years prior - McIlroy

Course set-up at Arnold Palmer Invitational 'a departure' from years prior - McIlroy

Course set-up at Arnold Palmer Invitational 'a departure' from years prior - McIlroy

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 11:21 AM

Former champion Rory McIlroy has been taken aback by changes made to Bay Hill which could threaten his superb record in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy has finished no worse than 27th in his seven appearances at the prestigious event, a sequence which includes his victory in 2018 and four other top-10 finishes in the last five years.

However, the four-time major winner was surprised to find thick rough around the greens when he arrived at the venue on the outskirts of Orlando, where Bryson DeChambeau will be unable to defend his title due to injury.

“It’s one of these courses that I don’t feel like I have to do anything special to compete,” McIlroy said.

“I can play within myself, you take care of the par fives here, you play conservatively the rest of the way especially how the course has been set up the past few years. 

“You play for your pars and then you try to pick off birdies on the par fives and some of the easier holes and if you just keep doing that day after day you are going to find yourself around the top of the leaderboard.

“It’s been a course that’s fit my eye from the first time I played here, and just one of those courses that I enjoy coming back to and feel like I can contend at.

“(But) it’s a different course set-up this year. It’s a departure from what they’ve done the last few years.

“The rough is thick off the fairways, but then what they’ve done is they’ve taken out a lot of these run-off areas off the greens where historically you’d miss a green and run off and you’d still have to chip off short grass, for example, and now that’s all been filled in with rough.

“There’s just so many areas that there were run-offs and sort of tight areas, which I think lends itself to the better chippers of the golf ball, and that’s been sort of taken away this year.

“I don’t quite understand why they’ve done that, but it’s definitely a different test than one in previous years.”

McIlroy’s victory at Bay Hill came 18 months after the death of tournament host Arnold Palmer, who traditionally sat beside the 18th green to congratulate the winner of the event.

But the Northern Irishman was still presented with the red sweater given to the champion and was asked about its whereabouts in his pre-tournament press conference.

“It’s in my wardrobe,” added McIlroy, who won the Tour Championship on the same day that Palmer died in September 2016.

“I have not broken it out since then. It’s a little scratchy. It wouldn’t be that comfortable on the skin, but it’s obviously very, very nice to have in the wardrobe.

“I wish Arnold would have been around to be with me on the 18th green then. That would have been the icing on the cake. But I got to spend a couple of years with him here in 2015 and 2016, and I’ll always appreciate those times that we did spend together.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media