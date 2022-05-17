Conclusion of Munster Hurling Championship to be televised simultaneously on RTÉ

The conclusion of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will be televised simultaneously on RTÉ One and RTÉ2 on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm.
Waterford, Cork and Tipperary are all still in the race to get the final spot for the All-Ireland stages after Limerick and Clare qualified for the Munster final.
Possible outcomes:
TV Schedule below:
Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 4pm - RTÉ One
Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 4pm - RTÉ2 (Coverage begins at 3.15pm)
