'We will not be playing in any other venue' - Cork release strong statement on Kerry clash

Cork footballers have released a strong statement on their semi-final clash against Kerry being moved to Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The Munster Championship fixture, which was planned to be played in Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork on 7 May due to Ed Sheeran concerts being staged in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, was changed to Killarney because of capacity concerns.

In a statement, the Cork panel emphasised that they will not be fulfilling the semi-final fixture in any other ground bar Pairc Ui Rinn.

"As players and management our sole focus is on preparing and playing to the best of our ability next month in the Munster Championship, representing our families, our clubs and our county. We did not envisage needing to issue this statement," it read.

"Cork and Kerry have long had an agreement in place to decide home and away fixtures. This year's fixture is a home game for Cork, as initially announced in a press release by Munster GAA on the 4th of March.

"We believe the decision made this week by the Munster Council must be reversed.

"The decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd. We feel this reasoning sets a bad precedent, it is wrong and it goes against the values of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

"As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football Semi-Final on 7 May 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn.

"We will not be playing the match in any other venue.

"Regards, the Cork Senior Football Players & Management."