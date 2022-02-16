Search

16 Feb 2022

Live TV confirmed for tonight's Sigerson Cup final as UL seek historic football win over NUIG

Live TV confirmed for tonight's Sigerson Cup final as UL seek historic football win over NUIG

UL top scorer David Clilfford

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

16 Feb 2022 11:38 AM

Email:

jerome.oconnell@iconicnews.ie

LIVE television has been confirmed for the Sigerson Cup final, where UL go in search of a first ever Higher Education Senior Football Championship title on Wednesday evening.

The blue riband event of third level colleges football, NUIG and University of Limerick will clash in a final that should provide some outstanding entertainment.

UL appear in just their second ever final when they play NUI Galway in the final in IT Carlow this Wednesday, February 16 at 7.30pm. The final will be televised live on TG4.

UL lost to IT Tralee in their only previous final appearance in 1997. Twenty five years ago, UL powered by Kerry duo Dara O'Cinneide and Mike Frank Russell lost the final to a star-studded Tralee team that had among it's key players Seamus Moynihan (Kerry), Padraic Joyce (Galway) and John Casey (Mayo).

NUIG had a hard earned extra time win over MTU Kerry in the semi-final last week, while David Clifford was the difference as UL edged out Dublin City University by 0-14 to 0-11 in an excellent exhibition of football.

UL are managed by former Limerick U21 football manager Declan Brouder. The Newcastle West man has DJ Collins and Adare’s Lavin brothers Stephen and David as his coach-selectors.

UL have star players in Kerry's David Clifford, Cork's Sean Powter, Mayo's Conall Dempsey and Clare's Emmet McMahon, among others.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media