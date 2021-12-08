Deaths in Clare: Wednesday December 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Jarlath MELLETT Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilfenora, Clare / Mayo. Jarlath Mellett, The Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Kilfenora, Co. Clare, December 8th 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in his 90th year.
Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Byrne) and predeceased by his brothers Mark and Pearse. Sadly missed by his brothers Fr. Stan, Fachnan and Eamon, sisters Win, Haloge, Philo and Bridgín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May he Rest in Peace.
Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Arles Cemetery, Co. Laois.
The reception and Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:
www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.
