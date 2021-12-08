Search

08 Dec 2021

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday December 8, 2021

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday December 8, 2021

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Jarlath MELLETT Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilfenora, Clare / Mayo. Jarlath Mellett, The Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Kilfenora, Co. Clare, December 8th 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in his 90th year.

Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Byrne) and predeceased by his brothers Mark and Pearse. Sadly missed by his brothers Fr. Stan, Fachnan and Eamon, sisters Win, Haloge, Philo and Bridgín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Arles Cemetery, Co. Laois.

The reception and Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here:

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media