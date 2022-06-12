Search

13 Jun 2022

Accountancy apprenticeship programme to create a number of jobs in Ireland

An accountancy apprenticeship programme is to create 140 jobs in Ireland this year.

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Jun 2022 12:16 PM

Applications are now open for the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) apprenticeship – based in colleges in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Monaghan, Waterford and Wicklow.

The ATI apprenticeship is a funded, two-year, work-based learning programme in which apprentices work, learn and earn.

Dublin-based ATI graduate Katie Mikulan, 23, initially pursued a degree before deciding to begin the apprenticeship in 2020.

She said: “I began an accounting and finance degree after my Leaving Certificate, but university was not what I expected; I did not enjoy it as much as I thought and left after a year and a half.

“College can be expensive, but a funded apprenticeship programme is a great alternative.

“I would recommend the apprenticeship if you are unsure about full-time third level education. It also offers exemptions for many of the top professional accounting bodies if you wish to go on to become a fully-qualified accountant.”

Ms Mikulan now works as a tax operations officer with Citibank and hopes to become a fully qualified tax adviser with the Irish Tax Institute.

School leavers, Leaving Certificate students, career changers and mature learners can apply through Accounting Technicians Ireland.

