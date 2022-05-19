Search

19 May 2022

Twitter users told to be wary of scam messages

Twitter users told to be wary of scam messages

Twitter has warned users to be aware of scammers posing as Twitter employees in order to try and get hold of log-in details and other personal information.

Reporter:

Reporter

19 May 2022 3:28 PM

Twitter has warned users to be aware of scammers posing as Twitter employees in order to try and get hold of log-in details and other personal information.

It comes after a number of verified users on the platform, including journalists, reported receiving direct messages (DMs) which claimed their verified status had been declared as “spam” and they needed to re-register.

The messages came from accounts claiming to be Twitter Support and asked users to click on a link in the message to fill in a form to re-apply for a “blue badge” of verification on the site.

“Your blue badge Twitter account has been reviewed as spam by our Twitter team,” the scam message said.

It asked users to “appeal” this decision using an online form by clicking a link in the message, warning that those who did not would see their blue badge “deleted”.

In response, Twitter said it never asks for a user’s password when contacting someone.

“We’ve heard some accounts are posing as Twitter employees, sending DMs and emails,” the company said.

“If we contact you, we’ll never ask for your password and our emails will be sent from @twitter.com or @e.twitter.com only.”

A dedicated page on the company’s online help centre adds: “Some people may receive fake or suspicious emails that look like they were sent by Twitter.

“These emails might include malicious attachments or links to spam or phishing websites. Please know that Twitter will never send emails with attachments or request your Twitter password by email.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media