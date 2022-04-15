Search

15 Apr 2022

The top 5 need to know make up trends on Tik Tok right now

The top 5 need to know make up trends on Tik Tok right now

These clever tricks will make all the difference

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Apr 2022 1:32 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

While TikTok might be famous for dance routines and lip-synching clips, the video sharing site is full of brilliant beauty advice too – particularly when it comes to make-up.

Pro artists and influencers regularly go viral with their insider tips, tutorials and time-saving hacks. But with more than 7.5 billion views of #BeautyTok videos, it can be hard to sort the good from the dud.

We’ve rounded up five simple TikTok make-up hacks that can actually make a real difference…

1. Reverse mascara

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mirella (@mirellabelle)


When applying mascara, you should always start at the root of the lashes, right? Not according to this lash-lengthening tip from beauty influencer Mirellabelle.

She recommends applying three coats: the first on the tips, the second from halfway down the lashes, and the third from the roots, creating major volume where you need it most.


MAC Macstack Mascara with Mega Brush, €28.50

2. Tightlining


Celebrity make-up artist Courtney Hart shared a technique pros have been using for years, to make your eyelashes look thicker without using mascara.

Tightlining involves using a black eye pencil to line the upper water line (it needs to be a long-lasting formula to prevent transfer to the lower waterline). By filing the gaps between your lashes, you can add definition – it’s particularly effective if you’ve been using lash serum (another TikTok fave) and the gaps are more noticeable.


Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil Xtreme Black, €32

3. DIY lip gloss

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mireya Rios (@mireyarios)


Can’t find the perfect shade of lip gloss to go with your carefully crafted smoky eye look? Actor and beauty influencer Mireya Rios, who has 4m TikTok followers, has the perfect solution.

Swipe a suitable shade from your eyeshadow palette on the back of your hand, go over the top with a clear lip balm, and then apply directly to your lips to create a bespoke colour with a satin finish.


Ciate London X Smiley 50 Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette, €32


Chanel Rouge Coco Baume 912 Dreamy White, €38

4. Lipstick as blusher


Did you know pretty much any lipstick can also be used as a cream blusher?

Irish make-up artist and TikTok star MakeupbyAsta recommends dabbing pale pinks or nude shades directly onto your cheeks for a monochromatic look that matches your eyes and lips.

For darker red or berry tones, blend the lipstick with some concealer on the back of your had to create a more wearable shade.


Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick Muse, €22

5. Blusher placement

Beauty influencer Lenkalul showed her 2.7m TikTok followers what a difference the placement of your blusher makes, whether it’s cream or powder.

Most importantly, beware of applying too low down. To emphasise your cheek bones and create a lifted look, dab or brush onto the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards.


Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush You Had Me at First Blush, €5.99

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media