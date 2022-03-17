Search

17 Mar 2022

The best Irish movies to watch on St Patrick's Day

Lili Lonergan

17 Mar 2022 1:49 PM

St Patrick's Day is here and after a long two year break thanks to Covid-19 the Irish are ready to celebrate once more by donning anything green they can find in their closets, painting a shamrock on their face and joining in the festivities that are happening not just on our little Ireland but all over the world.

Whether you are heading out to the parade, the pub or staying at home, one thing we can all agree on is there's nothing quite like watching a good aul Irish movie for the day that's in it!

Here are just some gems that we are incredibly proud of.

My Left Foot 

The incredible story of Christy Brown (played by Daniel Day Lewis) who had cerebral palsy and learned to write and draw with his foot. Definitely worth a re-watch! My left foot is on tonight at 11.35pm on RTÉ 1

Flight of the Doves 

The unforgettable tale of the two Dove siblings who flee their uncles home in England to search for their grandmother in Ireland. Everyone should see this whether their from Ireland or not because "You don't have to be Irish to be Irish". Flight of the Doves is on today at 1pm on RTÉ 2

The Guard 

Laidback Irish policeman Brendan Gleeson finds his easygoing life disrupted by a drug-smuggling operation and an uptight FBI agent. Great comedy thriller! The Guard is on tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2.

Michael Collins

The historical biopic of the Irish revolutionary who led a guerilla army against the English. Superb movie!

Sing Street

The story of a young boy who starts a band to get the attention of a girl. Absolutely brilliant and hilarious!

The Snapper

No list of Irish movies is complete without this classic about young Sharon who falls pregnant from the older neighbour across the street. Full of well-known one liners and always worth a re-watch when it's on!

Brooklyn

The beautifully told story of a young girl that emigrates to America who is torn between love and family commitment. Starring Saoirse Ronan who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance.

Wild Mountain Thyme

Technically not a classic or a beloved Irish movie (I'll say no more) but certainly one that will give you a good laugh and get you talking about what it is actually is to be Irish!

