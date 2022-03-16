Steve Coogan says his famous Irish rebel character will return in Alan Partridge live shows

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan has said that his Irish rebel farmer character Martin Brennan will return in his new Alan Partridge live shows.

The Manchester-born actor, who was born to Irish parents in 1965, confirmed that the eccentric West of Ireland farmer who gained fame in 2019 for singing the controversial Irish rebel song 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans' on the Alan Partridge revival show, 'This Time with Alan Partridge.'

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment, Coogan said: "Martin Brennan will be back: he went down very well with the Irish the last time which I did fully expect but it was a bit of a gamble.

"I did it in such a way that it would empower Martin and disempower Alan. Martin is back so Alan will talk to him, he might even do a duet with him during the live show."

He continued: "He’ll be talking to Martin down the line and Martin will only be taking part because he’s negotiated quite a good fee and he won’t be particularly interested in what Alan has to say."

Coogan added that everyone's favourite overly-confident broadcaster will talk in Dublin to the Irish about being Irish, but said that Alan 'doesn’t realise that there are pitfalls there.'

The 56-year-old actor has been playing Alan Partridge on and off since 1991: he debuted in the BBC Radio 4 comedy programme 'On the Hour', a spoof of English current affairs broadcasting, as the show's sports presenter.

The following year, he hosted the spoof chat show 'Knowing Me, Knowing You', which later made the jump to TV.

Coogan also hosted another TV series 'I'm Alan Partridge,' which ran from 1997 to 2002, and has made numerous reappearances as the character in a number of other TV programmes and specials.

Alan later got his own full-length film in 2013, titled 'Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.'

Stratagem with Alan Partridge will come to the 3Arena in Dublin on April 23 and 24.