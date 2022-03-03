Search

03 Mar 2022

Hit show Bridgerton's popularity is 'mind blowing', says Irish star

03 Mar 2022 6:22 PM

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan has said the idea that the Netflix hit is watched by Kim Kardashian and the Duchess of Cambridge is “mind-blowing”.

Coughlan, 35, starred in the Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, before taking on the role of Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown, in Bridgerton.

The Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England. 

Speaking to Tatler about the fact that Kardashian, 41, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, are fans of the show, Coughlan said: “It’s crazy to think that something you made has been seen by that many people in the world.

“It’s quite mind-blowing.” 

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets. 

The show’s second series will be released later this month. 

Speaking about her on-and-off-screen close friend Claudia Jessie, Coughlan said: “She’s a vegan Buddhist, she lives on a canal boat and only wears second-hand clothes.

“To talk to her is fascinating.” 

Jessie, 32, plays Eloise Bridgerton in the series and revealed there are similarities between herself and her character.

“My mum thinks I’m a lot like Eloise, and you know, she raised me, so probably dealt with me when I was Eloising about, being a terror,” she said.

Both Coughlan and Jessie wear a variety of opulent period costumes during the show, an opportunity which Jessie revealed brought her to tears.

“I cried a lot when I’d wear them.

“When I tried them on in fittings, I remember one particular dress I was like, ‘I feel so lucky to be wearing this’.

“And they said, ‘Do you want to go around and meet all the people who made this?’ And I did, sobbing. Unbelievable,” she said.

Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnick previously created costumes for The Greatest Showman and Maleficent: The Mistress Of Evil.

Tatler’s Bridgerton special featuring interviews with Coughlan and Jessie is currently available on newsstands and via digital download.

