RECIPE: Delicious creme egg brownie

Perfect for Easter or whenever you fancy it
This delicious creme egg brownie recipe is perfect for Easter which is just around the corner - of course if you can't wait that long it's also perfect for today!
“All the ingredients except the fresh orange zest are from the store cupboard,” says Phil Vickery. “Just remember to allow the brownie to cool a little after taking out of the oven – or, better yet, chill in the fridge – or it will be too soft to cut.”
Ingredients:
2tbsp golden syrup
110g salted butter, softened
150g caster sugar
150g bitter chocolate
75g plain flour, sifted
4 eggs, at room temperature
Finely grated zest of 1 large orange
4 Creme Eggs, halved
Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)
Method:
I. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Line a 20 centimetre square baking tray with greaseproof paper, or oil well.
2. Melt the golden syrup, butter, sugar and chocolate together in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water.
3. Remove the bowl from the pan, then stir in the flour, eggs and orange zest. Mix well but do not overmix, or the finished brownie will be chewy.
4. Pour into the prepared tray, then carefully place the eight Creme Egg halves into the top of the mix, pressing down slightly.
5. Pop into the oven and cook for 35–40 minutes.
6. Remove from the oven and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if you like.
The Canny Cook by Phil Vickery is published by Kyle Books. Photography by Kate Whitaker. Available now.
