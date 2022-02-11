Search

11 Feb 2022

WATCH: Who is on the couch for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC? Here's the line-up

11 Feb 2022 1:54 PM

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

On tonight's show, Graham welcomes global singing superstar Adele, Oscar-winning Brits Dame Helen Mirren, and Jim Broadbent, Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel, and singer-songwriter George Ezra. 

Adele joins Graham on the couch and talks about a range of topics including talks babies, Vegas and vanishing.

Ahead of their new comedy crime drama 'The Duke', Dame Helen Mirren says Lockdown was brilliant, while Jim Broadbent talks about not being Del Boy.

Golda Rosheuvel says Bridgerton is as raunchy as ever, and singer-songwriter George Ezra performs his new single Anyone for You.

Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, February 11 at 10.35pm.

