Search

19 Jan 2022

Northern Irish actor feels 'lucky' to star in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast film

Northern Irish actor feels 'lucky' to star in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast film

Northern Irish actor feels 'lucky' to star in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast film

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Northern Irish child actor Jude Hill said he feels “lucky” to have had his feature film debut in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast.

The 10-year-old said he had “loved” the process of auditioning and working with the “fantastic” cast of older actors.

He plays nine-year-old Buddy, a role based on Branagh himself, in the film, which follows a working-class protestant family during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The film also stars Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench as members of Buddy’s family.

“Me and Buddy can relate a lot and I saw myself in those pages of that first draft of the script and a couple of words in I immediately fell in love with it,” he said, speaking in a Variety Q&A session.

“To have my first project be this important with all of these fantastic people in the cast as well … I just felt so lucky to be here.

“Every single call I just loved every single call … every single Zoom call, every single video tape. I enjoyed every single one.

“When I found out I had gotten (the part) I was just so happy”.

The young actor said his first taping with veteran actor Branagh, who read the part of his father, had been “very emotional”.

He admitted the fatherly vibe given by Branagh and Dornan was “very similar”.

New to meeting other famous faces, the youngster, who is an avid Marvel film fan, said he “broke” when meeting Spider-Man actor Tom Holland while on tour with the cast.

“We were sitting at the table and everyone was chatting away and I was just (speechless) … even now I’m still tearing up,” he said.

“The cool thing is Jude said that as soon as Tom sees Belfast he’s going to be a big fan of yours,” said Dornan.

The film has already enjoyed success, with nominations and wins, during the 2022 awards season which has been beset with delays and cancellations.

Hill has been nominated for best young actor/ actress at the 27th Critics Choice awards.

Both Dornan and Hinds have received nods for best supporting actor and Balfe is nominated for best supporting actress.

The film is nominated for best overall picture, best acting ensemble, best director and best original screenplay.

The film is due to be released in the UK and Ireland on January 21 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media