WATCH: Here's the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One
The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham in the studio will be Hollywood star Stanley Tucci to talk about his book My Life Through Food, while Dame Joan Collins celebrates her extraordinary life and career in a new BBC retrospective.
TV chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver is on the couch to promote Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy, and top comic Romesh Ranganathan speaks about his role as the new host of returning quiz show The Weakest Link.
Music on the night will be from Joy Crookes who performs Feet Don’t Fail Me Now from her debut album.
This week we're joined by @RomeshRanga, @jamieoliver, Stanley Tucci & @Joancollinsdbe! Friday at 10:35pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/Qdh7v4KNA8— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) December 15, 2021
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, December 17 at 10.35pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.