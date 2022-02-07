Clare weather - Monday, February 7, 2022

FOLLOWING a dull and cloudy start this morning, any outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will cleare eastwards through the early morning and becoming mainly dry with just patches of drizzle. A few sunny spells will develop during the afternoon. Mild and breezy with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, stronger near coastal areas.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be largely with cloudy with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees. Southwest winds will be mostly moderate but fresh to strong near coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wednesday: Cloudy to start over the southern half of the country with some patches of light rain lingering. Brighter further north with good sunny spells developing along with scattered showers, mainly over Connacht and Ulster with some falls of sleet and with some snow possible on high ground in Ulster. Good sunny spells will extend further south through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, stronger in the west and north.

Thursday: A largely dry and bright start to the morning with scattered showers in parts of the north and west. During the day, there will be plenty of sunshine but showers will become more widespread, turning heavy at times in parts of the northwest with further falls of sleet likely along with snow on high ground in Ulster. There is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly moderate west to northwest winds. Turning very cold overnight with clear skies as showers become isolated and mostly confined to northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with widespread frost and icy developing in light northwesterly or variable breezes.