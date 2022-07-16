RUGBY: Ireland’s greatest victories

Ireland claimed a historic series win in New Zealand thanks to a heroic 32-22 success from a breathless third Test in Wellington.

The Irish, who have now beaten the All Blacks five times in the past eight meetings, moved top of the world rankings following the 2-1 tour triumph.

Here, we pick out some of Ireland’s greatest victories.

New Zealand 22 Ireland 32: July 16, 2022

Andy Farrell’s men raced into a 19-point half-time lead courtesy of tries from Josh Van Der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw during a spellbinding opening 40 minutes. The outclassed All Blacks closed to within three points in a frantic second period thanks to scores from Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane and Will Jordan, before hooker Rob Herring crossed to help the Irish secure arguably their finest result.

New Zealand 12 Ireland 23: July 9, 2022

A week earlier, prop Andrew Porter doubled his international try tally with two crucial scores in Dunedin as Ireland capitalised on the hosts’ indiscipline to register a landmark first away win over the three-time world champions. Captain Johnny Sexton kicked 13 points to help the Irish finally defeat the All Blacks – who had front-row replacement Angus Ta’avao sent off in the first half – on New Zealand soil at the 14th time of asking.

Ireland 16 New Zealand 9: November 17, 2018

Ireland’s maiden home success over the Kiwis came almost four years ago when Jacob Stockdale’s clever try decided the game. Fly-half Sexton added three penalties and a conversion as the Irish – then coached by Joe Schmidt – made a statement ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

England 15 Ireland 24: March 17, 2018

Ireland clinched just the third Grand Slam in their history with a superb Twickenham victory on St Patrick’s Day. First-half tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Stockdale put them in control before Schmidt’s side held off England’s second-half fightback.

Ireland 40 New Zealand 29: November 5, 2016

Six years ago, Ireland toppled New Zealand for the first time courtesy of a thrilling 40-29 success at Soldier Field in Chicago. Henshaw’s late try ended a 111-year wait for bragging rights over the All Blacks, while the host city also celebrated the Cubs’ World Series baseball victory that week too.

Wales 15 Ireland 17: March 21, 2009

Ireland won their second Grand Slam and 11th championship title overall following a slender success at the Millennium Stadium. The visitors overturned a 6-0 half-time deficit thanks to early second-half tries from Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Bowe before Ronan O’Gara’s drop goal secured a first tournament clean sweep for 61 years.

First Grand Slam: 1948

Ireland were crowned Grand Slam champions for the first time after a 6-3 defeat of Wales 74 years ago in Belfast. Jack Kyle played in all four games and is often credited with masterminding the Irish success.