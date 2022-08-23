Search

23 Aug 2022

Funeral of toddler struck by Jeep takes place

Funeral of toddler struck by Jeep takes place

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 1:15 PM

The funeral of a toddler who died after he was struck by a Jeep in Co Roscommon has taken place.

The 21-month-old child, named locally as Brandon Thomas Byrne, was laid to rest in Dublin on Tuesday.

Family and friends of the toddler gathered at the Church of St Philip the Apostle, Mountview in Clonsilla.

A funeral notice stated that Brandon died surrounded by his family who “love and cherish him”.

The toddler died after he was hit by a Jeep in Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday.

The infant received treatment at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

The boy was knocked down close to the house where he and his family had been staying.

A funeral notice said: “Brandon, the most beautiful little light and adorable son of Louise Kehir and Andrew Byrne and cherished grandson of James, Noelene and Fran. Predeceased by his grandmother Margaret and aunt Siobhan.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, grandparents, his uncles Richard and Mark, relatives, friends and neighbours.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media