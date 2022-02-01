Search

02 Feb 2022

Children whose parents are glued to their phones see technology in more negative way

Children whose parents are glued to their phones see technology in more negative way

01 Feb 2022 12:28 PM

A year-long study by online safety group Internet Matters into the impact of technology on parents and children in the same household has found that children who say their parents are on their phones “quite a lot” when they try to talk to them had more negative experiences with technology.

The study created an index to measure the digital wellbeing of young people in the UK, based on the impact being online had on the developmental, emotional, physical and social wellbeing of children.

It found that children with parents who better understand the emotional impact of the emotional world benefitted more from the positive wellbeing effects of digital activity, with children who lack support having more negative experiences. 

The study also found these effects increase as children get older, and as a result, Internet Matters has called on parents to keep conversations around online safety with their children going for longer.

The research showed that children who spent the most time on social media were also the most likely to experience anxiety, worry and self-doubt, with girls the most affected.

“We’re proud to launch the first index of its kind that we hope will be able to shape how we help children navigate their digital world amid the rapid pace of change in technology and any hurdles along the way,” Internet Matters chief executive Carolyn Bunting said.

“The pandemic has had a big effect on children’s experiences and it is good to know that children whose parents who are on the same page as their kids around digital concerns are the ones who are benefitting the most from the online world.

“These insights offer wide benefits not just in how we can better support families, but also have implications for policy, practice and digital product development as we move towards an Online Safety Bill and Media Literacy Strategy.”

