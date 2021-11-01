Search is on for latest Lotto millionaire

Ireland's latest Lotto millionaire has been urged to sign their winning ticket and contact the National Lottery claims team.

The winner of the top prize of €1 million during the week has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

A large superstore located just off the N21 in Newcastlewest has been confirmed as the selling location for Thursday night’s Daily Million top prize win of €1 million.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Tesco store on the Limerick Road in Newscastlewest, Co. Limerick.

Shane Higgins, Deputy Manager, Tesco Newcastle West in Co. Limerick, said: "This €1 million prize won by one of our customers is truly lifechanging! Everybody in the store here in Newcastle West is delighted to have sold the winning ticket, knowing that it could be one of our loyal customers.

"There’s a great atmosphere in store with customers checking their tickets – it’s all anyone is talking about locally. Whoever the winner is, we wish them every success with their massive win."

The National Lottery are urging Daily Million players in the Newcastlewest area of Limerick to check their tickets carefully as Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire has yet to come forward.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

This week's Lotto draw will see the jackpot remain capped at the staggering amount of €19,060,800.

Since Saturday 2nd October, the jackpot has been capped at the €19.06 million amount which means that no additional funds will be added to the jackpot until it is won.

The additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot will instead flow down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner. Across the last 8 draws, 102 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 prize tiers.