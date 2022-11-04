Search

04 Nov 2022

Sod turned on €44m Killaloe road infrastructure investment

Sod turned on €44m Killaloe road infrastructure investment

Minister Eamon Ryan pictured in Killaloe

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

04 Nov 2022 5:21 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

WORK ON a new bypass for the town of Killaloe has begun.

The scheme, which forms part of a €44m investment in road improvements, will include a new bridge being built across the River Shannon connecting Killaloe and Ballina.

The current bridge, which connects the Tipperary and Clare townlands, has been described as unfit to cater for large volumes of traffic experienced, particularly in the summer sunshine.

New jobs and office in Shannon as aviation company announces new plans

Minister Eamon Ryan was present on Thursday, November 3, to turn the first sod for the project, which has projected finish date of 2024.

Cathal Crowe TD said: "After many false dawns the money we secured in government is being spent on developing an essential 6.2km bypass road and new bridge at Killaloe/Ballina.

"This is very much a joint Clare-Tipp project and I was delighted to see my party colleague, Tony O'Brien (Mayor of Clare) turn the first sod! Tony, as you all know, is a proud Killaloe native."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media