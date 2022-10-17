Search

18 Oct 2022

Deaths in Clare - Monday, October 17, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

17 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

The death has occurred of Anne Griffin (née Cullinan) of Dun An Oir, Shannon, Clare.

Predeceased by her brothers Seán and Paul, sister Maura.

Peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Michael (Mick), sons Cormac, Michael and Gerry, daughter Catherine, daughters-in-law Catherine, Evelyn and Joanne, son-in-law Karl, grandchildren Síofra, Alana and Karen, brothers Michael and Vincent, sister Mona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Shannon this Tuesday (18th October) from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Wednesday (19th October) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

---------------------------

The Death has taken place peacefully of John Considine, Cree West, Kilrush, Co. Clare, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Regina House, Kilrush. John is Predeceased by his brothers Joe and Michael.

Deeply loved brother of Mary, Phil, Tommy and Jimmy, sister-in-law Lil, his niece Mairead, her husband Kevin & family, Shane, Colin, Brian, Aimee, Killian, Michelle & Olivia.

Deeply regretted by all his nieces and nephews, his neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St. Marys Church, Cree, on Tuesday, 18th Oct., from 5p.m to 7p.m. Funeral mass on Wednesday, 19th Oct., at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Leitrim Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Regina House, Kilrush.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on the Cooraclare/Cree parish webcam.

Messages of condolence can be left on the link below.

_____________________________________________

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.

