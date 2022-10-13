Deaths in Clare - Thursday, October 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael Ahern of Shannon, Clare / Ennis, Clare / Limerick.



Michael Ahern, Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Limerick and Ennis, Co. Clare, died on October 9th 2022 (peacefully) in Spain.

Survived by his son Brian, daughter Lindsay, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John, Bill and Gerard, sister Liz, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangement later.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Bourke of Grawne, Clonlara, Clare.



Died peacefully in The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe.

Survived by his wife Mairead, sons Ger & Padraig, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Aileen & Trish, son in law Johnny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy, sister May Walsh & grandchild Bridget.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater Saturday (October 15th) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to St. Senan's Church, Clonlara.

Funeral Mass Sunday at 11.00am followed by burial in Teample Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon's Funeral Directors.

-------------------------

The death has occurred of Denis Brady of Dangan, Tulla, Clare.



Died peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital Ennis on October 13th 2022.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, son Stephen, daughter Catherine Leamy, daughter-in-law Deirdre, son-in-law Joe, sister Peggy, brother Christy, sisters-in-law Maura and Bina, brother-in-law Donal, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Alan, Niall, Aoife, Rachel, Gemma and Elaine, great-grandchildren Cailum and Chloe.

Predeceased by his sisters Maura and Bridie and brothers Michael, Paddy, Jack and Willie and nephew Christopher.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla (V95NN53) on Friday (October 14th) from 6.00pm with prayers at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (October 15th) at 12pm, with burial afterwards in Kildrum Cemetery, Quin.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the link below.

------------------

The death has occurred of Jim Brogan of Quay, Kinvara, Galway / Ennis, Clare.



Jim died peacefully, in Milford Care Center, Limerick, surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen, his parents Bridget and Michael and his brother Enda and his sister Breda.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter Karen her husband Nigel, grandchildren Jessica and Jemma, his siblings Ann, Maura, Gerry, Bernadette, Josette, Paddy, Michael, Finbarr Declan Vincent, and Colm, his brother in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara, this Friday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St Colman’s Church, Kinvara.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1.30pm, followed by interment in in Mount Cross Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Milford Hospice.

------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Hurley of Kildysart, Clare.



Died peacefully at Ennis General Hospital.

Predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis. Deeply mourned by his son Tommy, daughter in law Noreen, grandchildren Caroline and Conor. His brother Dan (Donal), his sisters in law Maura (Dublin), Maureen (Melbourne) and Gladys (Hereford), nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Michael's Church Kildysart this Saturday evening from 5pm with prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Mass Sunday at 11am with burial after in the local Cemetery.

The funeral mass will be live streamed on the link below.

House strictly private please.

-----------------

The death has occurred of Joseph Moloney of McHugh Villas, Ennis, Clare.



Joseph Moloney, McHugh Villas, Ennis and formerly of Hermitage, Ennis, Co. Clare.

Died on October 12th 2022 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by his parents Gilla and Lena and his brothers. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Christy, Gerard and Liam, sisters Mary, Bridie and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Funeral Mass in Ennis Cathedral on Saturday (October 15th) at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa (Tess) Mulcaire (née O'Conner) of Brentford, London & formerly of Knockmore, Kilmihil, Clare.

Died peacefully at Moycullen Nursing Home, Co. Galway.

Predeceased by her husband P.J. Sadly, missed by her son Eugene, daughter-in-law Julia and grandchildren Rory, Rhiannon, Brother Michael, Sisters-in-law, Brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Kilmihil this Saturday (15th October) from 4:30pm to 6pm.

Requiem mass on Sunday at 12:30pm in St. Michael's Church, Kilmihil followed by burial in Reilig Nua.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Micky) O'Looney of Baldoyle, Dublin / Lahinch, Clare.

Michael passed away 10th October 2022 (suddenly) at home.

Beloved husband of Lena and cherished dad to Sinead and Siobhan; very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Steve, partner Alec, grandchildren Christina, Thea, Eve, Eoin and Heather, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

“May He Rest In Peace”

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday afternoon, 16th October, from 12pm to 3pm.

Funeral on Monday morning in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Donaghmede arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery (New Extension).

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Monday morning, 17th October, at 10am via the link below.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Kenneth Sherriff of Bruach Na Habhainn, Ennis, Clare.



Kenneth died on October 13th 2022 (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his father Kenneth and brother Paul. Sadly missed by his loving partner Maggie, mother Mirofora, sisters Iris and Jeanette, brothers John and Colin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Friday (October 14th) from 5.30 pm until 6.30 pm.

Funeral Service at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday (October 15th) at 11 am. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick. https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/fundraising-support-us/make-a-donation/

May He Rest in Peace.

Kenneth's service can be viewed on the link below

_____________________________________________

May they all rest in peace.