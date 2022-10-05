Deaths in Clare - Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Patricia McMahon [better known as Pat Mahoney] (née Moloney) of Ballyvaskin, Miltown Malbay.

Beloved wife of the late Michael.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Helen (Marrinan, Ennistymon); sons Anthony and Donal; son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Claire, sisters Anne, Sheila, Kathleen, Helen and Margaret; brothers-in-law; grandchildren Ellen, Shane, Melissa, Cian, Jack & Liam; nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay on Thursday (October 6) from 6pm with prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial in Freagh Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Matilda Olufemi Abosede Esi Ati-John of Bridge View, Roslevan, Ennis.

Sadly missed by her husband George Ati-John; children Mayowa and Busayo; siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Reposing at the Inis Oirr suite, Treacy’s West County Hotel, Ennis on Thursday (October 6) from 5.30 pm until 6.30 pm.

Arriving to Church of our Lady/Fahy Hall, Roslevan, Ennis on Friday (October 7) for Funeral Service at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

For those attending the service at the West County Hotel, you are kindly asked to use the rear car park and entrance

-------------------

The death has occurred of Francis (Frankie) Kilmartin of Glencragga, Newmarket-on-Fergus.

Deeply missed by his wife Helen; son Ethon, daughter Dawn, son-in-law Conor daughter-in-law Aoife; grandchildren Abbie, Danny, Layla, Emma and Alyssa, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode V95 E7N5) this Thursday (October 6) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church Newmarket On Fergus on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lemenagh Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Lenihan) of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of Main Street, Miltown Malbay, Clare.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherine, sons Owen, Edward and Barry and their father Michael; son-in-law James Keane and daughters-in-law Carol and Marian.

Sadly missed by her sister Geraldine and her husband Danny Mungovan (Quilty Holiday Cottages); grandchildren Cian, Claire, Aoife, Alex and Mia; brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Requiem Mass at St John's Cathedral on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

House Private, Please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Sally Keane (née Degrucey Plymers) of Cronan Gardens, Shannon.

Deeply missed by her husband Bill; children Theresa, Elizabeth and Maurice; son-in-law Tom; daughter-in-law Mary; grandchildren James, Thomas, Darragh, Tadhg and Ciara; great grandchildren Danny and Callum; sister Ann, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass in St. John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Thursday (October 6) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Hopkins (née Mullen) of The Hazels, Oakleigh Woods, Tulla Road, Ennis.

Beloved wife of Michael, and adored mother of Miceal, Peadar, and Siobhan.

Sadly missed by her son-in-law Neal; daughters-in-law Patricia and Martina; grandchildren Mark, Darragh, Cormac and Saoirse; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass in The Church of Our Lady, Roslevan on Thursday (October 6) at 12noon followed by burial afterwards in Drumcliff Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.