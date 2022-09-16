Deaths in Clare: Friday, September 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Canon Stanley Pettigrew of Tuamgraney, Clare / Sligo / Wicklow Town, Wicklow.



In his 95th year, originally from Sligo, and formerly of Wicklow Town, passed away peacefully on 15th September 2022 in the care of University Hospital Limerick after a brief illness.

Beloved husband of Vera and father of Judi, John and Mike and grandfather of Sabina, Nikita, Luke, Alannah and Ashley.

Will be greatly missed by all.

In accordance with Stanley’s wishes, the funeral will be attended only by his children, their spouses and grandchildren.

The death has occurred of Willie Shannahan of Rosbracken, Shannon, Clare.



Peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his father Patrick, sisters Molly and Anna.

Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Eileen, mother Bridget, children John, Maria, Billy, Aaron, Sinead, Grace and Eileen, sons-in-law Paddy, Cliff and Glen, daughters-in-law Joanne and Clare, grandchildren, brothers John, Mikey, Patrick, Gerry, Colm and Paul, sisters Margaret, Esterand Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Shannon on Sunday (18th September) from 4:30pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass in St John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Monday (19th September) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

