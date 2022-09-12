Deaths in Clare: Monday, September 12, 2022

The death has occurred of Nora Barry (née Lacey), Clouna South, Ennistymon, Co. Clare. Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff in St. Dominic Savio Nursing Home Liscannor.

Predeceased by her loving husband John, son Gerry, grandchild Christopher, sister and brothers.

Greatly missed by her loving daughters Anne, Mary, Noreen,Carmel and sons Frank and John. Mourned by her extended family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great neighbours and many friends.



May she rest In peace.



Reposing at Cullinans Funeral Home Ennistymon on Tuesday 13th September from 6 to 8p.m.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Columba's Church, Clouna at 12 o'clock on Wednesday 14th September with burial afterwards in Clouna Cemetery.



Family flowers only please.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda Clancy, Cois na Ce, Cappa, formerly of Vandeleur St. Kilrush,Co. Clare and Dublin, in the tender care of staff at Mowlam Nursing Home, Kilrush.

Cherished and much loved, Breda will be sadly missed by her brother Charles, sister Mary, her niece Orla, nephews Cathal and Shay, grandnieces, and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The family wish to thank all those who cared for Breda in Mowlam and previously at her home.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cusack's Funeral Chapel Kilrush on Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St. Senan's Church Kilrush. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in New Shanakyle Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Trocaire Ireland at www.trocaire.org Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Williams, Two Mile Gate, Craglea, Killaloe, Co. Clare, formerly of Dublin Street, Longford Town.

Peacefully in Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by his brothers Barney, Mel and Joe.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pat; his sons Neil, Conor, Ciaran, and Ross; his daughters Karen and Laura; daughter - in - law Claudia, sons - in - law Glenn and Catha; his adored grandchildren Leon, Nicole, Elsie, Callum, Cody, Dhara, Thea and Finnlea, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe tomorrow, Tuesday, the 13th of September, at 6pm with removal to St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, the 14th, at 12 noon, burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via the link below.

If you wish to leave a personal message for Paddy's family, please do so in the link below. This will be greatly appreciated by the Williams' family. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Native Woodland Trust, http://www.nativewoodlandandtrust.ie/

---------------------------------------------------

