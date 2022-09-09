Deaths in Clare: Friday, September 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret Learnihan (née Ryan) of Pearse Avenue Cloughleigh, Ennis, Clare / Doonbeg, Clare.



Margaret died on September 8th - peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy & grandson Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving family ; daughters Maureen & Monica, sons Christy & MJ, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St., Ennis from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church on Monday at 10:30 o'clock with Burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

If you wish to leave condolences you can do so on the link or by email to info@dalyfunerals.com.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of John Joe (Jack) McMahon of Glaunagonee, Lissycasey, Clare.



John Joe died peacefully at Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Christy, Newmarket on Fergus, and Murty, Lissycasey, sisters Mary (Couche) London, Bridie (Conlon) Kent and Anna (Keenan) Luton, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, his very loyal neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Lissycasey, on this Sunday 11th September from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Monday 12th September at 12 noon with burial in the local cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cahercalla Community Hospital & Hospice.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed on the link below.

The death has occurred of Mary Tuohy (née Rochford) of Dromore, Feakle, Clare and formely Lisduff Tulla.

Mary, is predeceased by her husband Paddy, Brother Paddy ( Rochford).

Sadly Missed by her loving family Mary, Ann, Michael, Margaret, John and Pat. Sister's Bridget(Mcgeever) and Eileen (Doran), Brother In Law Eamon, Son in Law Chris (Ohallaran), Daughter In Law Pauline (Shannon).

Grand children Theresa, Brendan, Eoin, Siobhan and Aoife. Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephew's, relatives and Friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth's Funeral Home Feakle (V94 VW44) Sunday 11th of September from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Feakle on Monday at 12 noon. with Burial afterward's in Feakle Cemetery.

