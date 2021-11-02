Munster Rugby player released back to province from Ireland

Munster's Thomas Ahern has been training with the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday's clash with Japan
CONNACHT winger Mack Hansen will train with the Ireland squad this week as the group focuses in on Saturday’s clash with Japan at the Aviva Stadium, 1pm.
Robbie Henshaw will continue his rehab programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team.
Thomas Ahern (Munster) and Jamie Osbourne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces having trained with the squad last week.
The Ireland v New Zealand fixture on Saturday, November 13 is officially sold out while tickets remain available for both the Japan and Argentina games.
In July the Ireland v Japan Vodafone Summer Series fixture was part of a pilot programme to see the return of spectators to outdoor sporting events. 3,000 supporters got to witness a nine try thriller as Ireland ran out 39-31 victors and Gavin Coombes earned his first cap.
Saturday’s Test at the Aviva Stadium is the tenth meeting between the two nations. Ireland have won nine of the contests with Japan claiming the spoils with a deserved 19-12 victory in Shizuoka at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.
IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021
Backs (19)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht)*
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
*denotes uncapped player
Autumn Nations Series 2021
IRELAND v Japan
Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 6
IRELAND v New Zealand
Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 13
IRELAND v Argentina
Aviva Stadium, Sunday, November, 21
