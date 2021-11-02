Munster Rugby player released back to province from Ireland

CONNACHT winger Mack Hansen will train with the Ireland squad this week as the group focuses in on Saturday’s clash with Japan at the Aviva Stadium, 1pm.

Robbie Henshaw will continue his rehab programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team.

Thomas Ahern (Munster) and Jamie Osbourne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces having trained with the squad last week.

The Ireland v New Zealand fixture on Saturday, November 13 is officially sold out while tickets remain available for both the Japan and Argentina games.

In July the Ireland v Japan Vodafone Summer Series fixture was part of a pilot programme to see the return of spectators to outdoor sporting events. 3,000 supporters got to witness a nine try thriller as Ireland ran out 39-31 victors and Gavin Coombes earned his first cap.

Saturday’s Test at the Aviva Stadium is the tenth meeting between the two nations. Ireland have won nine of the contests with Japan claiming the spoils with a deserved 19-12 victory in Shizuoka at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021

Backs (19)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht)*

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN

Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

*denotes uncapped player

Autumn Nations Series 2021

IRELAND v Japan

Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 6

IRELAND v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 13

IRELAND v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Sunday, November, 21