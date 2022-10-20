Search

20 Oct 2022

Clare environmental group to take legal challenge against Limerick plant

Clare environmental group to take legal challenge against Limerick plant

Aughinish Alumina in Askeaton is one of Limerick's biggest employers

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

20 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A CLARE environmental group are looking to raise funds to take a case against a Limerick aluminum refinery.

Futureproof Clare are looking to bring a campaign against a bauxite refinery expansion in Aughinish Alumina near Foynes.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Aughinish Alumina, a Russian-owned aluminium refinery which is the largest of its kind in Europe, is currently planning to expand a disposal area for toxic mining waste in an area of conservation on the Shannon Estuary.

"As a result, Futureproof Clare, a grassroots environmental organisation, are raising funds to cover legal fees for a case they’re bring to court," they said. 

According to Futureproof Clare, local farmers and residents have long claimed that residues from the refinery have made animals and people sick.

Seven flights diverted to Shannon Airport due to 'adverse weather'

In 1997, the waste from the factory was classified as hazardous, and inspectors reported that groundwater was contaminated.

The expansion along the Shannon Estuary, Futureproof Clare are  arguing, will interfere with a designated special area of conservation (SAC) that serves as a home to otters, bottlenose dolphins and the highly endangered freshwater pearl mussels as well as thousands of other species.

"All would be wiped out if the red mud dam were to fail," the group said.

The group are looking to raise €15,000 to cover the cost of the legal fees for the challenge.

"While the refinery employs some 400 people, it is also believed that more sustainable employment can be brought to the area instead of the polluting practices of the bauxite refinery," the group has heeded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media