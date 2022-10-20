Clare environmental group to take legal challenge against Limerick plant

A CLARE environmental group are looking to raise funds to take a case against a Limerick aluminum refinery.

Futureproof Clare are looking to bring a campaign against a bauxite refinery expansion in Aughinish Alumina near Foynes.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Aughinish Alumina, a Russian-owned aluminium refinery which is the largest of its kind in Europe, is currently planning to expand a disposal area for toxic mining waste in an area of conservation on the Shannon Estuary.

"As a result, Futureproof Clare, a grassroots environmental organisation, are raising funds to cover legal fees for a case they’re bring to court," they said.

According to Futureproof Clare, local farmers and residents have long claimed that residues from the refinery have made animals and people sick.

In 1997, the waste from the factory was classified as hazardous, and inspectors reported that groundwater was contaminated.

The expansion along the Shannon Estuary, Futureproof Clare are arguing, will interfere with a designated special area of conservation (SAC) that serves as a home to otters, bottlenose dolphins and the highly endangered freshwater pearl mussels as well as thousands of other species.

"All would be wiped out if the red mud dam were to fail," the group said.

The group are looking to raise €15,000 to cover the cost of the legal fees for the challenge.

"While the refinery employs some 400 people, it is also believed that more sustainable employment can be brought to the area instead of the polluting practices of the bauxite refinery," the group has heeded.