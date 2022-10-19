Search

19 Oct 2022

Seven flights diverted to Shannon Airport due to 'adverse weather'

Flights were diverted to Shannon Airport from London Heathrow, Berlin, Frankfurt, Vienna , Chicago and Milan

Reporter:

Clare Live reporter

19 Oct 2022 10:32 PM

SEVEN flights were diverted to Shannon Airport this Wednesday afternoon due to adverse weather conditions. 

Commenting on the diversions, the Shannon Airport Group Head of Communications, Nandi O’Sullivan said: "Seven flights, which were originally due to land at Dublin Airport, were diverted to Shannon Airport. The first of these flights arrived from London Heathrow at 12.50pm today. Other flights were diverted from the following destinations; Berlin, Frankfurt, Vienna (two flights), Chicago and Milan.”

A Shannon Airport Group spokesperson confirmed that Shannon Airport is available for further diversions if required.

University Hospital Limerick ask public to avoid Emergency Department due to high attendance

Meanwhile, motorists and road users are being urged not to make any unnecessary journeys this Wednesday night after Met Éireann issued a status orange weather warning.

The warning, which came into effect just after 5pm, warns of thunderstorms in a number of counties, including Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny. 

A status yellow warning is effect in Clare until 1am on Thursday.

