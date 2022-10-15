Shannon Airport launch new ambitious Sustainability Strategy

THE SHANNON Airport Group has launched a new Sustainability Strategy which will act as a blueprint to achieve a more sustainable future for the Group, its people, and the community.

Initiatives have been devised across four pillars and key initiatives which include: creating sustainability programmes to upskill staff as well as developing a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% by 2030 and net zero by 2050 across the Shannon Campus.

Initiatives also include developing renewable energy across the Shannon Campus and increasing electric vehicle charging stations across the campus and transitioning Airport vehicle fleet to low emission vehicles.

A Biodiversity Action Plan for the Shannon Campus has also been developed.

Mary Considine, The Shannon Airport Group CEO said it is now more critical than ever to ensure that everything the group do across The Shannon Airport Group has a positive impact, environmentally, socially, and economically.

She described the strategy as the foundation that will help us achieve our vision for our people, business and the community.

“We will continue to develop energy efficient world-class property solutions across our Shannon Campus, which are attracting FDI and indigenous companies to locate here, generating jobs for the people of our region.

“Our ambition for our sustainability strategy is to lay the foundation on which to build a sustainable, vibrant thriving economy for future generations. We are on a journey and have ambitious plans to do more," added Ms Considine.

Head of Sustainability Sinéad Murphy noted that the group received feedback from over 140 stakeholders in the strategy's development.

Ms Murphy also acknowledged that the group exceeded its 2020 energy efficiency targets for our airport and commercial property operations.

Since then, they have upgraded 6,000 lights across the runway, buildings, car parks and public realm to LED energy efficient equivalents in partnership with the ESB and achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation (level 1).

“We have also developed a Community Biodiversity Garden in collaboration with local primary schools, and a walking/running circuit for people working in the Shannon Campus and the Shannon Town community.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and create a sustainable future for the Group,” said Ms Murphy.