Milford Care Centre redevelops palliative care base in County Clare

MILFORD Care Centre is redeveloping its palliative care base in County Clare.

Milford Care Centre which first opened in Limerick under the auspices of The Little Company of Mary in 1923, and currently is the sole provider of specialist palliative care services in the Mid-West region.

In addition to the inpatient unit at Milford Care Centre, there are 5 specialist palliative care satellite hubs in the community, delivering care near to, or in the patients’ home.

"We are delighted to announce the redevelopment of one of the satellite hubs on the Quin Road, Ennis at a time where palliative care needs are being highlighted nationwide during Palliative Care week, which takes place from September 11 to September 17, 2022."

This community hub which re-opened following refurbishment earlier this year, supports the people of Clare, improving accessibility to specialist palliative care services in the community.

This base will enable patients and their families with specialist palliative care needs, to access services locally in Ennis, they added.

This investment supported by the JP McManus Pro Am fund, and private/community fundraising, brings specialist treatment, advice and support to patients.

Milford Care Centres’ CEO, Mary O’Brien thanked the generosity of the benefactors who supported the project.

"The JP Mc Manus Pro Am, local benefactors and, fundraising support from the people of the Midwest, has enabled Milford Care Centre to refurbish this facility, providing care in the community to patients and their families who are under the care of the Specialist Palliative Care Team.

"Care is delivered in partnership with your local health care teams, optimising quality of life or providing end of life care in the community. We are grateful to all, for their ongoing support of palliative care services," she concluded.