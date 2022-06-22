Minister Patrick O’Donovan officially opens Ennis South Flood Relief Scheme

The Ennis South Flood Relief Scheme was officially opened on Tuesday, June 21 by Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works.

The scheme consists of the construction of two 1.2m culverts, a pumpstation, upgrading of the existing sluices and a new piled flood defence wall for a distance of 1.2km along the town side bank of the River Fergus.

It provides protection from flooding to the residential areas of Ballybeg, Clareabbey and Toberteascáin as well as St Flannan’s College and the Quin Road Business Park.

The scheme was designed for Clare County Council by Ryan Hanley Consulting Engineers and was constructed by Ward & Burke Ltd, contractors. The scheme commenced in March 2019 and was completed in late August 2021.

Marking the completion of the flood relief scheme, Minister O’Donovan said: “The Ennis South Flood Relief Scheme represents the final of three flood defence schemes throughout the town which have been realised through very significant Government investments in excess of €60m over the past two decades and have brought protection to a total of 1,850 properties at risk of flooding in Ennis with an estimated benefit in avoided damages of over €300m. Working in partnership with the OPW, Clare County Council has delivered peace of mind to 121 home owners and 5 businesses in the local community with this last phase. I would like to thank and congratulate all those involved – in the Council, the OPW, the contractors on the project and delivery teams – in tackling the challenges this flood relief scheme presented and bringing it to completion.”

Minister O’Donovan added: “As these neighbourhoods in Ennis now join the over 11,900 properties protected to date by OPW flood relief schemes in Ireland, we continue the important work of delivering flood relief schemes required across the country to bring the same level of protection to approximately 23,000 properties in communities threatened from river and coastal flood.”

Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, in welcoming the scheme, said: “This development is a boost to residents and businesses in the area. The scheme is the final stage in a series of major works by Clare County Council and the OPW to provide protection to the town of Ennis from flooding.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “The completion of the scheme is a welcome addition to the flood protection infrastructure in the town of Ennis and brings to an end a very worrying time for residents, businesses and a school in the area.”

Carmel Kirby, Director of Physical Development, Clare County Council, said: “The River Fergus Walk and Cycleway, which runs alongside and was constructed as part of the flood relief scheme, is a welcome addition to the amenities in the area and is proving very popular.”