Mezzo-soprano to open SCS Killaloe Music Festival 2022

Mezzo-soprano Sharon Carty will grace the opening night concert to SCS Killaloe Music Festival 2022 on Friday June 3, 8pm in St Flannan’s Cathedral.
Visitors can look forward to a programme of Bach, Handel, Yuval Gotlibovich, Rebecca Clarke, Schubert and Ravel. Her concert heralds a weekend of free family concerts in the afternoon with The Far Flung Trio playing St Flannan’s Church RC on Saturday 4 at 3pm, a Rising Star recital by Kevin O’Loughlin, principal concerts at 8pm for three nights and a late gig with Kathleen Turner and Sean Og. Browse www.killaloemusicfestival.com for tickets and the full calendar.
