Clare Weather: Tuesday March 8, 2022

TODAY WILL be a wet and breezy day with widespread heavy rain in the morning, clearing later in the morning to squally showers with a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with strong to near gale force and gusty south to southeast winds, moderating in the afternoon.

Tonight: Becoming wet and windy through the night as a further spell of rain pushes into the southwest, extending across the country through the night.

The rain will be heaviest with a chance of spot flooding over the western half of the country, where it may turn wintry for a time, especially over high ground.

Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, but turning milder with the arrival of the rain.

Wednesday: Wet and windy at first with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds and widespread heavy rain, bringing a further chance of spot flooding. Some falls of sleet too, especially ahead of drier, brighter and colder conditions, along with moderating northwesterly winds.

These will move into the west and southwest during the morning, extending eastwards as the rain clears into the Irish Sea by early evening. Afternoon highest temperatures will generally range between 5 and 9 degrees.

Wednesday night: Largely dry with mostly clear skies to start, but cloud will build from the west overnight. Mostly light westerly winds will back southerly and increase moderate to fresh by morning. Cold with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees generally with frost developing.

Thursday: Becoming breezy through the morning and afternoon as fresh and gusty south to southeast winds develop. Mild, cloudy and mostly dry for daylight hours but there will be patchy rain and drizzle at times, mainly in southern and western areas. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Later in the evening, a band of rain will move in from the west, tracking eastwards through the night with some heavy falls and clearing to showers over the western half of the country by morning. Milder than previous nights with temperatures not falling below 6 to 8 degrees.

Friday: The last of the overnight rain will clear from the east early in the morning to leave a day of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be heavy or thundery at times with possible hail. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, southwesterly winds.

Further outlook: Continuing unsettled over the weekend with further spells of rain and showers. Highest temperatures generally of 8 to 10 degrees.