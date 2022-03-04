Clare Weather: Friday, March 4, 2022

MORNING frost will clear quickly today after which it looks set to be a bright and cool day with sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of six to nine degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Plenty of dry and settled weather over the weekend but rain is expected next week.

Tonight will be mostly dry with long clear spells and just the chance of an isolated shower. A cold and frosty night with some ice patches forming as temperatures fall back to between minus three and zero degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be a dry and fine spring day with long spells of sunshine. After a cold and frosty start maximum afternoon temperatures will range between seven and 10 degrees in moderate northeast winds. Cold and mostly dry on Saturday night with just the chance of an isolated showers along eastern and southeastern coasts. Minimum temperatures of minus three to plus three degrees, coldest in the west of the country with frost and ice.

As for Sunday, a few showers drifting in from the east on Sunday but a good deal of dry weather overall with some sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of seven to 10 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds. Another cold night on Sunday night with clear spells and just a few showers. Lowest temperatures of zero to three degrees with a moderate southeast breeze.

Monday will be cold and breezy with lots of cloud and scattered patches of rain or drizzle, chiefly affecting southern and western counties. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds. On Monday night, rain will spread across the country from the Atlantic and it will turn quite windy. Minimum temperatures of three to six degrees in strong and gusty southeast winds.

Tuesday brings wet and blustery conditions with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Maximum temperatures of six to 10 degrees, mildest in the southwest of the country.