Irish Women's Open Golf to be held at Clare's Dromoland Castle

Clare's Dromoland Castle will host the 2022 Women’s Irish Open on their 18-hole championship parkland golf course in September.
Part of the Ladies European Tour’s (LET), it will be the first women’s professional golf tournament to be held in the Republic of Ireland since 2012. Taking place from September 22- 25 2022, it is set to be an unmissable event on both the Irish sporting and worldwide golf calendar.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Dromoland Castle will play host to this year’s Women’s Irish Open. The return of women’s professional golf to Ireland is hugely important to the further development of women’s golf in Ireland. Dealing responsibly with our nature is a matter of course and the most important principle for us. It is our aim to deliver the most green and sustainable tournament in Ireland. All of us at Dromoland Castle are delighted to be able to support women’s golf and look forward to extending our legendary hospitality and showcasing the estate’s world class facilities to Europe’s top golfers.” admitted Mark Nolan Managing Director
