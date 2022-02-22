Deaths in Clare: Tuesday February 22, 2022

The death has occurred of Patricia (Doris) Touhy (née Molloy) Considine Road, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Clare
Patricia (Doris) Touhy (née Molloy), Considine Road, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Co. Clare. February 22nd 2022 (peacefully) at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Michael, loving children Ger, Michael, Mary, Ann and Tisha, adored grandchildren Shane, Dylan, Leah, Leanne, Caitlin and Zara, brothers Anthony and Joe, sisters Ann, Marian and Tina, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her best friend Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Wednesday evening (23rd Feb.) from 5.30 pm until 7 pm. The Funeral Cortége will leave her family home on Thursday morning at 10.30 am on route to Ennis Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.
For those unable to attend, Patricia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live
https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/
Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.
