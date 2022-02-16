Search

16 Feb 2022

Applications for Community Supports Scheme now open with Clare County Council

Online applications are now being invited for the Community Supports Scheme 2022 which will see just under €600k being awarded under 13 separate grant support categories.

Welcoming the launch of the Community Supports Scheme, Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, stated that “this scheme will facilitate a large range of community groups, event organisers and local organisations in progressing their work and projects during 2022. The supports available are wide-ranging and will support successful groups in the realisation of  much needed projects in their respective areas in 2022.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, stated that “Clare County Council is committed to supporting and encouraging communities, voluntary groups and residents to take an active part in the development of their communities and to improve the quality of life experience in their areas and the Community Support Scheme is a mechanism to provide this support”

The schemes include Public Area and Amenity Enhancement, Community Development & Social Inclusion projects, Community Playgrounds, Burial Ground Maintenance & Provision, Community Wi-Fi, Best Kept Local Authority Estate, Arts & Arts Festivals, Irish Language, Christmas Lighting, Tourism Marketing and Promotion and Sustainable Tourism.

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development, Clare County Council, said that “the scheme is very popular and supports the implementation of targeted actions of the Clare LECP (Local Economic & Community Plan) and it also aligns with the Clare Rural Development Strategy’s objective of rejuvenating rural communities across Clare over the next decade.”

“The funding allocated under the scheme, which is based on Clare County Council’s Annual Budget 2022 as adopted by the Elected Members, comprises 13 different support types,” he added

The Online system will be open for applications from 9.00am, Friday 18th February 2022.

The Closing Date for submission of online applications is 5.00pm, Friday 11th March 2022. Paper applications will not be accepted.

The Online Application system and scheme guidelines can be accessed from the website at https://www.clarecoco.ie/ services/community/grants/ communitysupports/ or email enquiries to css@clarecoco.ie. 

