01 Feb 2022

Clare Weather: Monday, January 31, 2022

Clare weather

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

31 Jan 2022 12:13 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

LARGELY dry with some bright spells to start. It will turn cloudier in the afternoon, but remaining mostly dry say Met Eireann.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds, backing westerly and freshening later.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY NIGHT: A generally cloudy night with light rain mainly affecting the north and northwest. Drier elsewhere with just scattered patches of drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong west to northwest winds.

TUESDAY: Blustery and dull for most with low cloud, mist and some patchy drizzle. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh to strong northwesterly winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A mostly cloudy night with some patchy rain will keep temperatures from falling below 7 to 9 degrees while westerly winds will gradually ease mostly moderate.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, rain will become more persistent and widespread in the west, through the afternoon extending across the country through the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: After a wet start to the night rain will clear east leaving a mix of cloud and clear spells for a time, while patchy outbreaks of rain will become mostly confined to western coasts. However, cloud will increase again later in the night with rain extending from the Atlantic to western coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest wind

THURSDAY: While most of the country will have a dry cloudy start, rain in the west will extend across the country becoming heavy at times. Clear spells and isolated blustery showers will extend from the northwest as the rain gradually clears southeast After a mild start it will become noticeably cooler once the rain clears as fresh and gusty southwest winds veer northwesterly with highs in the early afternoon of 5 to 10 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A mix of clear spells and showers with a chance of some wintry precipitation especially over higher ground in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees, coolest in the southeast in mostly moderate westerly breezes.

FRIDAY: A little cooler than recent days with scattered showers and some bright spells, some of the showers may fall as hail or sleet early in the day, but easing through the afternoon. Highest Temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate westerly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Becoming generally drier and milder again over the weekend with a mix of cloud and some brighter spells.

