Work to begin on new Clare reservoir in 2022

A new reservoir serving Miltown Malbay and surrounding areas will be delivered in the second half of 2022. The news, from Irish Water, has been confirmed by Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara.

Deputy McNamara has received confirmation from Irish Water that a contract to construct a reservoir at Rockmount has been awarded to Shareridge Civil Engineering with preliminary works commencing on site already underway.

“The replacement of a 4.5km watermain between Mullagh to Miltown has resulted in people in this part of West Clare being able to access to a safe, secure and reliable source of drinking water. The delivery of the new Rockmount reservoir will further strengthen the local water infrastructure and will provide a two-day reserve in the event in any watermain burst in the future,” explained Deputy McNamara.

He added, “The West Clare Municipal District Office has informed me that it has also recently replaced valves in the Glendine Group Water Scheme, further minimising potential for supply disruption on that scheme whose customers have previously encountered many disruptions to service in recent years.”

“I want to pay tribute to Clare County Council's water services staff and the engineering staff of the West Clare Municipal District for their work on improving and strengthening water supplies, which while overdue, will have lasting positive consequences for the people of Miltown Malbay and surrounds,” concluded Deputy McNamara.

Irish Water anticipates that the Rockmount reservoir will be operational in Q3 2022.