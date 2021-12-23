HSE confirm test centre opening hours for Christmas period

THE HSE have this morning confirmed the opening hours for Community Testing Centres in the Mid West over the Christmas/New Year period.
The Mid West Community Healthcare team are also reminding the Clare public that, at present, walk-in testing is not available.
People need to book a test appointment online. The online booking system, and further details, are available via here:
Opening hours for COVID-19 Community Testing Centres over the Christmas / New Year period
25th December 2021
Limerick Test Centre - 10:15 - 13:30
Clare Test Centre - CLOSED
Nenagh Test Centre - CLOSED
26th December 2021
Limerick Test Centre – 07:45 – 17:15
Clare Test Centre – 09:15 – 16:45
Nenagh Test Centre – 08:30 – 17:45
27th December – 31st December Normal CTC Hours
Limerick Test Centre – 07:45 – 19:00
Clare Test Centre – 09:15 – 18:30
Nenagh Test Centre – 08:30 – 19:45
1st & 2nd January 2022
Limerick Test Centre – 07:45 – 17:15
Clare Test Centre – 09:15 – 16:45
Nenagh Test Centre – 08:30 – 17:45
Normal operating hours resume from Monday, 3rd January 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.