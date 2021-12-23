Search

23 Dec 2021

Clare Weather: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Clare Weather: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Clare weather

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

BRIGHTENING up across the province this morning, to give a day of good sunny spells and just a few scattered showers. Relatively mild with highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Low pressure will dominate Irish weather in the countdown to Christmas, bringing some wet and breezy conditions.

Tonight is generally dry and clear at first with some mist and fog forming, mainly in Ulster. Cloud will increase from the southwest overnight with outbreaks of rain gradually spreading across Munster and west Connacht by morning. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees over the northern half of the country, six to nine degrees further south. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, winds lighter in the north.

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday December 22, 2021

As for Christmas Eve, outbreaks of rain will spread northwards , reaching Ulster later in the afternoon. Clearer and brighter conditions will quickly follow into the south, extending into the west by afternoon. Patches of light rain and drizzle will linger. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly winds.

There remains some uncertainty in the forecast for the exact details of the weather over the Christmas weekend. Current indications suggest that more rain will spread across the country from the southwest later on Christmas Eve night. However, with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem making his way through this!

Stay home and open your presents on Christmas Day, as it will generally cloudy and breezy out with widespread outbreaks of rain. There will be dry periods too with the chance of some brighter spells. Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees, in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

St Stephen's Day will see a continuation of this weather, although the rain will become patchier later in the day. Turning cooler with highest temperatures of four to six degrees. Fresh easterly winds will moderate through the day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media