Deaths in Clare: Wednesday December 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick Galvin, Quilty, Co. Clare, peacefully in Cahercalla. Predeceased by his wife Mary Kate. Deeply missed by his loving family, Sonya, Sharon, Siobhan, Patrick, Rory and Elizabeth, their partners Gareth, Elaine and Alan, grandchildren Liam, Eoin, Ieuan, Dylan and Daithi, his brothers and sister, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 6 o'clock until 7 o'clock, for family and friends. Arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, on Friday to the Star of The Sea Church, Quilty, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cahercalla Hospice, Ennis.

Please adhere to H.S.E. advice, of Social Distancing, wearing of face coverings and Strictly no hand shaking, please. Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy for the family, may do so in the condolence section below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas Malcolm Govan Corrovorrin Crescent, Ennis, Clare / Kilkee, Clare



Thomas Malcolm Govan - Corrovorrin Crescent, Ennis & formerly of Kilkee, Co.Clare & Scotland - Dec.22nd - Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving partner Teresa, sons Daniel, Thomas, David & Martin, daughters Maureen & Catriona, grandchildren & grandchild, brother Alan (UK), sister Agnes (Scotland), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Removal from his residence on Friday morning for Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Ennis at 11:30am with Burial after in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Thomas's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/. If you wish to leave condolences you can do so below or by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com.

House Private Please. May He Rest In Peace

Please adhere to current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hayes Castle Bank, Ardnacrusha, Clare



Kathleen Hayes (Castle Bank, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare), December 19th 2021, peacefully, at Limerick University Hospital. Regretted by her loving brothers Noel and Donal, sister Marie, nephews Brian, Neil and Padraig niece Eimear, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen, this Wednesday (22nd December) at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballycannon Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Fr. Kevin Mc Namara Killarney, Kerry / Cooraclare, Clare



Beloved son of the late Mary and Tom and much loved brother of Geraldine Condren. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Dave, niece Niamh, nephew Caimin, his extended family, neighbours, the Bishop and Priests of the Diocese of Kerry, Conferees in the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, his parishioners in Glenflesk and a wide circle of friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Mindful of the current great dangers regarding Covid, people are asked not to congregate at the Churches and to maintain social distance at all times

Fr. Kevin will be reposing in St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk on Sunday 26th December 2021 from 10.00am to 12 noon and in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Sunday evening from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 27th December in St. Senan's Church, Cooraclare at 2.00 pm, burial afterwards in Dromelihy Cemetery and in accordance with Government and health guidelines, it will be necessary to have a strict limit on the number who can attend the Funeral Mass in Cooraclare. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

