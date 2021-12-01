Clare Weather: December 1, 2021

Today will be cold and windy, with sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers, some heavy with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees, but again feeling colder, in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds.

Summary: Unsettled with rain or showers, cold at times also with some wintry precipitation possible.

Tonight will be cold with good clear spells early in the night with showers of rain, hail or sleet mostly confined to northern and western coasts and easing as the night progresses. Frost will develop in many areas, especially over the eastern half of the country but becoming cloudier from the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees as north to northwest breezes easing light to moderate away from coasts.

Thursday will have sunny spells will clear any frost early on Thursday but cloud will increase later in the morning with patchy rain developing during the afternoon, becoming persistent by evening. Highs of 5 to 10 degrees in light west to southwest winds.

Thursday night will have rain at times but gradually clearing to the southeast later with scattered showers following as winds veer northwesterly. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees, coolest in the north and east as mostly moderate southwest winds veer northwesterly.

Friday will have a dry start, but will become wet and possibly blustery with rain spreading eastwards, heaviest in the south of the country. It will get milder too with highs of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty northwest winds. It will remain blustery on Friday night with scattered heavy showers, bringing the chance of hail. Lowest overnight temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

Saturday will be turning colder once more with sunshine and showers, some will be heavy with the chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds, while a cold night will bring frost in places.

Sunday will be cold and mainly dry with sunny spells, while highest temperatures will be a cool 4 to 8 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Early next week will be cold and unsettled with wet and blustery conditions at times while precipitation may occasionally turn wintry also.